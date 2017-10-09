News stories about Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ARP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.1664706043838 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (ARP) traded up 3.381% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.318. 1,142,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (ARP) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-atlas-resource-partners-l-p-arp-share-price.html.

Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. is an independent developer and producer of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL), with operations in basins across the United States. The Company is a sponsor and manager of tax-advantaged investment partnerships (drilling partnerships), in which it co-invests, to finance a portion of its natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids production activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Resource Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Resource Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.