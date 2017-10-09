Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Position Raised by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 49.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) traded down 0.14% on Monday, hitting $21.70. 5,185 shares of the stock were exchanged. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $22.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 54.87% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests in privately held the United States middle market companies.

