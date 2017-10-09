Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sirius XM Holdings worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Sirius XM Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.70) on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ SIRI) opened at 5.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Sirius XM Holdings had a negative return on equity of 99.07% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Sirius XM Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Sirius XM Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

