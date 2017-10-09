Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ SLP) opened at 16.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of -0.70.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $278,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,684,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,671,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 322,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 247,926 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 215,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc (Simulations Plus) develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and for education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company offers five software products for pharmaceutical research. ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion and Toxicity) Predictor is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts over 140 different properties for them at the rate of about 200,000 compounds per hour.

