Simmons Bank Purchases 5,380 Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BP p.l.c. were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,186,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,544,000 after buying an additional 623,612 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,896,000. Geneva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE BP) traded up 0.21% during trading on Monday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,284 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.95.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). BP p.l.c. had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $56.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. BP p.l.c.’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. BP p.l.c.’s payout ratio is 206.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on BP p.l.c. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered BP p.l.c. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered BP p.l.c. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP p.l.c. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on BP p.l.c. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

BP p.l.c. Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

