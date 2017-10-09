Simmons Bank Acquires New Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Simmons Bank owned about 0.27% of Southern Missouri Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Hecker purchased 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $277,280.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,763.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Bagby sold 9,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $297,761.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) traded down 1.88% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Southern Bank (the Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists primarily of attracting retail deposits from the public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB), and brokered deposits.

