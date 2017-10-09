Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Siliconware Precision Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.79043287329 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ SPIL) opened at 7.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.41. Siliconware Precision Industries has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.70). Siliconware Precision Industries had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $20.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Siliconware Precision Industries’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Siliconware Precision Industries will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

SPIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siliconware Precision Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Siliconware Precision Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th.

About Siliconware Precision Industries

Siliconware Precision Industries Co, Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of packaging and testing services of integrated circuits (ICs) and related products. The Company’s businesses include the manufacture, processing, assembly, testing and importing and exporting of ICs, transistors, light emitting diode (LED) digital displays, LED lights, liquid crystal display (LCD) clock cores, phototransistors, synthesis circuits, as well as thin film circuits and thick film circuits.

