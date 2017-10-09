Sii Investments Inc. WI Has $217,000 Holdings in Westar Energy, Inc. (WR)

Sii Investments Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Westar Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Westar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Westar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Westar Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Westar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Westar Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Westar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) traded up 0.545% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.725. 81,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.313 and a beta of 0.39. Westar Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $609.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westar Energy, Inc. will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.23%.

In other Westar Energy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $127,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Akin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,611,715. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

