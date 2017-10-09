Sii Investments Inc. WI Has $196,000 Holdings in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT)

Sii Investments Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,656 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

Shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE POT) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. 183,257 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.48. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

About Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

