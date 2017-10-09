Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Sierra Bancorp worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 33.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robert L. Fields sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $260,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,417.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Fields sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,165 shares of company stock valued at $330,119 over the last three months. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/sierra-bancorp-bsrr-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) opened at 26.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.