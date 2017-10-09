Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBGL. BidaskClub cut shares of Sibanye Gold Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sibanye Gold Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) opened at 4.70 on Monday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.55 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 487,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,917 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 750,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,113 shares during the period. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 124,125 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold Limited

Sibanye Gold Limited is an independent, global precious metal mining company. The Company is engaged in producing a mix of metals that includes gold and the platinum group metals (PGMs). Its projects are grouped by two regions: the Southern Africa region and the Americas region. Its products include gold, platinum group metals and by-products.

