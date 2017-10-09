Shopify’s (SHOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. Vetr downgraded shares of Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $101.99 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.51.

Get Shopify Inc. alerts:

Shares of Shopify (NYSE SHOP) opened at 97.92 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $9.65 billion. Shopify has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $123.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Shopify’s (SHOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/shopifys-shop-buy-rating-reiterated-at-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Shopify by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.