Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo PLC in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo PLC by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo PLC by 62.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo PLC by 124.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo PLC in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo PLC alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shelton Capital Management Invests $587,000 in Diageo PLC (DEO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/shelton-capital-management-invests-587000-in-diageo-plc-deo.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $142.00 target price on Diageo PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.36 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.35.

Diageo PLC (DEO) traded up 0.61% during trading on Monday, hitting $133.77. 18,210 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.73. Diageo PLC has a 12-month low of $99.46 and a 12-month high of $137.59.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $2.0322 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Diageo PLC Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.