Shelton Capital Management Has $628,000 Position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS)

Shelton Capital Management held its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Smith (A.O.) Corporation were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 4,592.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,065,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786,787 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,049,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,634,000 after purchasing an additional 781,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,458,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,546,000 after purchasing an additional 352,139 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 143.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 536,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 316,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith (NYSE AOS) traded up 0.0287% during trading on Monday, hitting $61.0175. The stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9734 and a beta of 1.49. Smith has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Smith (A.O.) Corporation had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Smith (A.O.) Corporation’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smith will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Smith (A.O.) Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith (A.O.) Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith (A.O.) Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $3,241,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,988,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

