Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Seneca Foods Corp. worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ SENEA) opened at 33.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.18. Seneca Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

Seneca Foods Corporation is a provider of packaged fruits and vegetables. The Company manages its business through two segments: packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables, and packaging and sale of chip products. Its product offerings include canned fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables and other food products, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips.

