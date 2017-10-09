Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:WTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTTR. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Select Energy Services (NASDAQ WTTR) opened at 14.98 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $454.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company is provider of total water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The Company is engaged in sourcing and transfer of water prior to its use in drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing or fracking, which collectively referrd to as pre-frac water services.

