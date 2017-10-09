Sciencast Management LP Invests $340,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Stock

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 20,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) traded down 1.016% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.535. 29,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.035 and a beta of 1.24. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.45). Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post $5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

