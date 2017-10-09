Sciencast Management LP Has $407,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) traded down 0.87% during trading on Monday, reaching $110.49. 163,446 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.62. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences Corporation news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,776,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $541,966.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,201 shares of company stock worth $20,768,154. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

