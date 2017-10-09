Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,196 Shares of World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of World Acceptance Corporation worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in World Acceptance Corporation by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in World Acceptance Corporation during the second quarter worth $269,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in World Acceptance Corporation during the first quarter worth $217,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in World Acceptance Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in World Acceptance Corporation during the first quarter worth $231,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) opened at 84.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $734.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.39. World Acceptance Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73.

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.74 million. World Acceptance Corporation had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corporation will post $7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised World Acceptance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About World Acceptance Corporation

World Acceptance Corporation operates a small-loan consumer finance business in 15 states and Mexico as of March 31, 2016. The Company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. The Company offers standardized installment loans generally between $300 and $4,000 through 1,339 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Mexico as of March 31, 2016.

