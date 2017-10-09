Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 210,223 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,223 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Maiden Holdings worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 60,759.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 528,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,611,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,558,000 after acquiring an additional 315,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 214,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 157,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHLD shares. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maiden Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Maiden Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Maiden Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Maiden Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maiden Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) opened at 8.75 on Monday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock’s market cap is $757.93 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.43). Maiden Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $753.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Maiden Holdings, Ltd. will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Maiden Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

About Maiden Holdings

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

