Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 73 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 287.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $102.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ KHC) opened at 78.18 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $76.76 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

