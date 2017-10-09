Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ SCHN) opened at 27.05 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 69.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 891,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 365,259 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 711,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 24.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 595,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 118,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

