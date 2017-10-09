Sandvik AB (OTC:SDVKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandvik AB in a research note issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst G. Phillips now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB’s FY2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Sandvik AB alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sandvik AB to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (SDVKY)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/sandvik-ab-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-0-81-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-sdvky.html.

Sandvik AB (OTC:SDVKY) opened at 17.50 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

Sandvik AB Company Profile

Sandvik AB (Sandvik) is an engineering company in mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting and materials technology. The Company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing processed products and services. Its segments include Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.