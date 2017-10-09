Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) opened at 6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.

