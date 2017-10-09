Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 57.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 335.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 35.1% during the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,983 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 168.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 344,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 215,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE SB) traded down 4.866% on Wednesday, hitting $2.835. The company had a trading volume of 318,202 shares. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The stock’s market cap is $287.36 million.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition, ownership and operation of drybulk vessels. The Company’s vessels operate across the world, carrying drybulk cargo for the consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along shipping routes across the world.

