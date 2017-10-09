Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (RT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 16th.

Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Ruby Tuesday had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ruby Tuesday to post $0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (RT) traded down 1.33% during trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 149,673 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $133.32 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Ruby Tuesday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Ruby Tuesday Company Profile

Ruby Tuesday, Inc owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept.

