Royal Bank Of Canada Increases General Motors Company (GM) Price Target to $44.00

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GM. Instinet restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.35.

General Motors (NYSE GM) opened at 44.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.44. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $45.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post $6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $347,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane L. Mendillo bought 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,961.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,901 shares of company stock worth $31,928,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,414,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,262,952,000 after buying an additional 3,560,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,753,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,849,000 after buying an additional 850,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,423,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,136,563,000 after buying an additional 2,252,866 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 60,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,095,800,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,327,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,094,259,000 after buying an additional 1,500,500 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

