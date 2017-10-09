Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give Intel Corp (INQ) a $40.00 Price Target

Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Intel Corp (NYSE:INQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $39.00 price target on Intel Corp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $45.00 target price on Intel Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS AG set a $43.50 target price on Intel Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel Corp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a $40.00 target price on Intel Corp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.22.

