Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

Royal Bank Of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($17.24) price objective on easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc lowered their target price on shares of easyJet plc from to and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on shares of easyJet plc from GBX 1,350 ($17.91) to GBX 1,380 ($18.30) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.24) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,250.79 ($16.59).

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ) opened at 1253.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.92 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,220.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,241.92. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 851.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,444.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($16.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,619.20 ($2,147.76). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 421 shares of company stock worth $515,131.

About easyJet plc

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

