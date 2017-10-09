Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 123 Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 437.9% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 280,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 228,629 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,267.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,461,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639,877 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 9,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $484,345.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,810.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 177,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $8,950,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,858 shares of company stock worth $9,996,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE CHD) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. 340,533 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Church & Dwight Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $898.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.87 million. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Company, Inc. will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.24.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

