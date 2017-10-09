Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.93 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Copart by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart, Inc. (CPRT) traded up 0.7281% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.4966. The company had a trading volume of 185,548 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.3835 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.42 million. Copart had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Vincent W. Mitz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $6,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $5,492,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. CJS Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

