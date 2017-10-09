Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 23,002 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 167.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Owens & Minor worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE OMI) traded down 2.52% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. 450,410 shares of the stock were exchanged. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. BidaskClub raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective (down previously from $30.50) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

