Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
RDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Rowan Companies PLC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Rowan Companies PLC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Rowan Companies PLC from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rowan Companies PLC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.41.
Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE RDC) opened at 13.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The firm’s market cap is $1.65 billion. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $21.68.
Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Rowan Companies PLC had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $320.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies PLC will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDC. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rowan Companies PLC by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Rowan Companies PLC by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Rowan Companies PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rowan Companies PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rowan Companies PLC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.
Rowan Companies PLC Company Profile
Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships.
Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.