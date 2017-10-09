Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) Stake Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 216.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Rockwell Medical worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 93,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) opened at 7.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $390.12 million. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Ifs Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process.

