Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Starbucks Corporation accounts for about 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,822,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,770,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,324 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667,265 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,170,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $827,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,080 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 7.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,464,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $611,035,000 after purchasing an additional 737,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks Corporation alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,354.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 18,000 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) opened at 55.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Starbucks Corporation’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Starbucks Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.52 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rockland Trust Co. Has $9.44 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/rockland-trust-co-has-9-44-million-position-in-starbucks-corporation-sbux.html.

About Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.