Roche Holding Ltd. (RHHBY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roche Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RHHBY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roche Holding were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in Roche Holding by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in Roche Holding by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles increased its holdings in Roche Holding by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roche Holding by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in Roche Holding by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Roche Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RHHBY) traded down 0.54% on Monday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,957 shares. Roche Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $215.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche Holding in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG downgraded Roche Holding from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Cowen and Company set a $38.00 target price on Roche Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Roche Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche Holding in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

