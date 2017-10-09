Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $140,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $149,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 274.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight Company Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 50 Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/roberts-glore-co-inc-il-sells-50-shares-of-church-dwight-company-inc-chd.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $561,904.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,657.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 9,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $484,345.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,810.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,858 shares of company stock worth $9,996,631. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE CHD) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,544 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.60. Church & Dwight Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $54.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $898.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.87 million. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Company, Inc. will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.