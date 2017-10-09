Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.51 Million Stake in Central Fund of Canada Limited (CEF)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Central Fund of Canada Limited (NYSEMKT:CEF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Central Fund of Canada Limited makes up 1.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Central Fund of Canada Limited were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEF. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Fund of Canada Limited by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Fund of Canada Limited by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Fund of Canada Limited by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 205,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Fund of Canada Limited by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Fund of Canada Limited by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of Central Fund of Canada Limited (NYSEMKT:CEF) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.21. 277,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Central Fund of Canada Limited has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

About Central Fund of Canada Limited

Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

