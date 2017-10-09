Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 820 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flowers Foods news, SVP Karyl H. Lauder sold 28,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $523,736.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marta Jones Turner sold 37,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $663,780.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,921. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. BidaskClub raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) traded up 0.05% on Monday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 172,472 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $926.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.26 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

