Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peoples Financial Services Corp. news, EVP Thomas P. Tulaney sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,960.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) opened at 46.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $38.71 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 46.72%.

About Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services through its subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (Peoples Bank), including its subsidiary, Peoples Advisors, LLC. Peoples Bank is a state-chartered bank and trust company. Peoples Advisors, LLC, provides investment advisory services through a third party to individuals and small businesses.

