Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Receives $14.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RNN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,758,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 862,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,905,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $706,000.
Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:RNN) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 208,676 shares. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock’s market cap is $77.98 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.
About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage drug candidates in active development include Archexin, RX-3117 and Supinoxin (RX-5902). Archexin is a potent inhibitor of the protein kinase Akt-1, which focuses on cancer cell proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, metastasis and drug resistance.
