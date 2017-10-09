Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Receives $14.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RNN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,758,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 862,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,905,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $706,000.

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:RNN) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 208,676 shares. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock’s market cap is $77.98 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/rexahn-pharmaceuticals-inc-rnn-receives-14-06-consensus-pt-from-brokerages.html.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage drug candidates in active development include Archexin, RX-3117 and Supinoxin (RX-5902). Archexin is a potent inhibitor of the protein kinase Akt-1, which focuses on cancer cell proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, metastasis and drug resistance.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.