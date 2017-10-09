Reviewing Winthrop Realty Trust (FUR) & EPR Properties (EPR)

Winthrop Realty Trust (NYSE: FUR) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Winthrop Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Winthrop Realty Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winthrop Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties 46.90% 10.51% 4.89%

Volatility and Risk

Winthrop Realty Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Winthrop Realty Trust and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winthrop Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A EPR Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $78.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Winthrop Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Winthrop Realty Trust and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winthrop Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties $526.01 million 9.84 $461.10 million $3.40 20.66

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Winthrop Realty Trust.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Winthrop Realty Trust does not pay a dividend. EPR Properties pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Winthrop Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Winthrop Realty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winthrop Realty Trust

Winthrop Realty Trust (Winthrop) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through its operating partnership, WRT Realty L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s business is owning real property and real estate related assets. The Company has adopted a plan of liquidation. The Company is not permitted to make any new investments other than protective acquisitions or advances with respect to its existing assets, including providing seller financing to purchasers of its assets if it deems it prudent to facilitate the sale of such asset. It is permitted to satisfy any existing contractual obligations, including any capital call requirements and acquisitions or dispositions pursuant to buy-sell provisions under existing joint venture documentation. The Company holds approximately 10 consolidated operating properties, over 10 equity investments, approximately four loans receivable, one secured financing receivable and one loan security.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment consists of investments in public charter schools, early education centers and K-12 private schools. The Recreation segment consists of investments in ski areas, waterparks, golf entertainment complexes and other recreation. The Other segment consists primarily of land under ground lease, property under development and land held for development. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s owned real estate portfolio of megaplex theatres consisted of approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Winthrop Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winthrop Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.