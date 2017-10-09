Reviewing SM Energy (SM) & The Competition

SM Energy (NYSE: SM) is one of 246 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SM Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SM Energy pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 401.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SM Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 0 7 8 0 2.53 SM Energy Competitors 1421 7380 11972 253 2.53

SM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $30.42, suggesting a potential upside of 75.21%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.82%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -20.67% -3.11% -1.19% SM Energy Competitors -435.00% -2.68% 0.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.24 billion $622.71 million -5.55 SM Energy Competitors $1.42 billion $613.46 million 19.64

SM Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States. Its operations are concentrated in onshore operating areas in the United States, which include South Texas and Gulf Coast Region, Rocky Mountain Region and Permian Region. It has working interests in approximately 1,027 gross productive oil wells and approximately 1,882 gross productive gas wells. Its South Texas and Gulf Coast Region has both operated and non-operated Eagle Ford shale program. It has approximately 124,000 net acres in Divide County, North Dakota, and approximately 156,000 net acres in the Powder River Basin. Its Permian Region closed multiple transactions in the Midland Basin in west Texas acquiring approximately 62,000 net acres.

