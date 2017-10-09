Reviewing Phillips 66 (PSX) & Sprague Resources (SRLP)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprague Resources has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and Sprague Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 1.87% 6.29% 2.93% Sprague Resources 1.77% 29.64% 4.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Phillips 66 and Sprague Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 5 6 0 2.55 Sprague Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phillips 66 presently has a consensus target price of $89.30, suggesting a potential downside of 3.79%. Sprague Resources has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.00%. Given Sprague Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprague Resources is more favorable than Phillips 66.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phillips 66 and Sprague Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $79.20 billion 0.60 $2.21 billion $3.35 27.71 Sprague Resources $2.62 billion 0.22 $105.38 million $2.03 12.32

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Sprague Resources. Sprague Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Sprague Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sprague Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Phillips 66 pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprague Resources pays out 119.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips 66 has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sprague Resources has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Sprague Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Sprague Resources on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Chemicals segment consists of its equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem), which manufactures and markets petrochemicals and plastics. The Refining segment buys, sells and refines crude oil and other feedstocks at refineries in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates and aviation fuels, primarily in the United States and Europe, as well as includes the manufacturing and marketing of specialty products, and power generation operations.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, which purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers; natural gas, which purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and trading companies, and sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States; materials handling, which offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, coal and heavy equipment, and other operations, which include the purchase and distribution of coal, certain commercial trucking activities and the heating equipment service business.

