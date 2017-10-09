Reviewing Colliers International Group (FSRV) & HFF (HF)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: FSRV) and HFF (NYSE:HF) are both financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Colliers International Group and HFF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 HFF 1 2 1 0 2.00

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. HFF has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.09%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than HFF.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and HFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 4.69% 19.58% 7.82% HFF 15.51% 40.20% 8.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of HFF shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of HFF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and HFF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HFF $542.82 million 2.89 $84.87 million $2.20 18.47

HFF has higher revenue and earnings than Colliers International Group.

Summary

HFF beats Colliers International Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate. It is engaged in the transaction brokerage business, which provides services in sales and leasing for commercial clients. The Sales and Lease Brokerage Division executes transactions across a client base, including corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. It provides services for sales, leases and mortgages in various areas, such as landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services. The Outsourcing and Advisory Services Division provides appraisal and valuation services; facility, property and asset management services; project management services, and research for commercial real estate clients.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc. is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP). The Company operates through the commercial real estate financial intermediary segment. It offers debt placement, investment sales, distressed debt and real estate owned advisory services, equity placement, investment banking and advisory services, loan sales and commercial loan servicing. Its fully-integrated national capital markets platform, coupled with its knowledge of the commercial real estate markets provides an range of capital markets services, including Debt placement; Investment sales; Distressed debt and real estate owned advisory services; Equity placement; Investment banking and advisory services; Loan sales; and Commercial loan servicing.

