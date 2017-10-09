Reviewing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) and Legacy Reserves (LGCY)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Legacy Reserves does not pay a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation pays out -54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -10.95% 4.68% 2.39% Legacy Reserves -28.19% N/A -1.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Legacy Reserves, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 8 11 0 2.58 Legacy Reserves 1 2 0 0 1.67

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $29.06, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Legacy Reserves has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 26.40%. Given Legacy Reserves’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Legacy Reserves is more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Reserves has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Legacy Reserves’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation $1.59 billion 7.48 $881.72 million ($0.37) -69.48 Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A ($1.72) -0.87

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Reserves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Legacy Reserves on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs. As of December 31, 2016, its exploration, development and production operations were primarily concentrated in two unconventional plays: the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The Company also has operations in various other unconventional and conventional plays throughout the continental United States. Its Marcellus Shale properties are principally located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. Its properties in the Eagle Ford Shale are principally located in Atascosa, Frio and La Salle Counties, Texas.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma and various other states, from 10,775 gross productive wells, of which 3,799 were operated and 6,976 were non-operated. The Company’s fields and regions include East Texas, Piceance Basin, Spraberry/War San, Lea, Texas Panhandle and Deep Rock.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.