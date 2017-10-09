Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) & The Competition

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE: ARI) is one of 38 public companies in the “Mortgage REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 93.54% 9.59% 5.20% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Competitors 49.20% 10.70% 2.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 4 1 0 2.20 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Competitors 110 833 840 31 2.44

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.59%. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies have a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $221.93 million N/A 8.59 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Competitors $626.30 million $243.53 million 1.48

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s competitors have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.1% and pay out 80.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance competitors beat Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company targets investments that are secured by institutional quality real estate. The Company’s principal business objective is to make investments in its target assets in order to provide attractive risk adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC.

