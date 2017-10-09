Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,135,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.62% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. worth $328,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 55.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 77.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. alerts:

WARNING: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/retail-opportunity-investments-corp-roic-shares-sold-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) opened at 18.95 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

About Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.