Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Potbelly Corporation (PBPB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) recently:

10/6/2017 – Potbelly Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Hold rating and $11 price target on Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) following news late yesterday that the company reached an agreement with activist investor Ancora Advisors.””

10/5/2017 – Potbelly Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

9/28/2017 – Potbelly Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

9/19/2017 – Potbelly Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Potbelly Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

9/5/2017 – Potbelly Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

8/30/2017 – Potbelly Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

8/12/2017 – Potbelly Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ PBPB) remained flat at $12.50 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,143 shares. The firm has a market cap of $314.06 million, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.91. Potbelly Corporation has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Potbelly Corporation had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Potbelly Corporation will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Potbelly Corporation owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.