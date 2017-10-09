Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2017 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2017 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2017 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Instinet. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2017 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2017 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $308.16 price target on the stock.

10/3/2017 – Tesla had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2017 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2017 – Tesla had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2017 – Tesla had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2017 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $411.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2017 – Tesla was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2017 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $386.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $298.58 price target on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Tesla was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $341.74 price target on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/18/2017 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $411.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2017 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2017 – Tesla had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

9/7/2017 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

8/22/2017 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2017 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $357.00 to $371.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2017 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $335.57 price target on the stock.

8/14/2017 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $411.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $368.00.

8/14/2017 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $317.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $372.51 price target on the stock.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 356.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.19 and its 200 day moving average is $334.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $59.56 billion. Tesla Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc. will post ($6.28) EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $703,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,505,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.12, for a total transaction of $34,661.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,446 shares of company stock worth $17,504,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

